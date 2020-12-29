Digiarty rolls out this time-limited Christmas exclusive deal for DealNews users to buy the WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe Lifetime Version with the lowest price of the year (was $59.95, now $19.95 only, 67% off) and get the $59.95 valued iPhone manager for free! As a full-fledged video toolkit, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe provides the best and easiest solution to convert, download, compress, resize, and edit any 4K/HD videos easily. Buy Now at Digiarty Software
- Convert any 4K/UHD video formats among MP4, H.264, HEVC, MOV, AVI, MKV, WMV, MP3, and other 200+ formats.
- Convert video to iPhone, iPad, Android, game console and 420+ output profiles.
- Batch download video from 1000+ other sides and convert video to MP4, MP3.
- Compress large-size videos to 90% smaller without quality loss.
- Create stunning slideshow video from photo images with background music.
- Edit, cut, crop, merge video footage, add subtitle to video, adjust video parameters like bit rate, frame rate, volume, etc.
-
Expires 1/4/2021
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Nothing says "holiday season" like discounted tax software – take this opportunity to save on physical and digital editions of the TurboTax range. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is Intuit TurboTax Premier 2020 Federal and State Returns + Federal E-file for PC/Mac for $69.99 (low by $5).
Thanks to the Amazon gift card, it's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- This can be shared with up to 6 family members and will auto-renew unless canceled.
- Microsoft 365 includes premium Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, and 1TB OneDrive cloud storage per person to back up files and photos.
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
Find the apps you need for a variety of needs, including utilities, educational game, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Arrowat Workforce App for $6.79 ($31 off).
- includes free apps
Sign In or Register