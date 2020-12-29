New
WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe Full Version for PC & Mac
Digiarty rolls out this time-limited Christmas exclusive deal for DealNews users to buy the WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe Lifetime Version with the lowest price of the year (was $59.95, now $19.95 only, 67% off) and get the $59.95 valued iPhone manager for free! As a full-fledged video toolkit, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe provides the best and easiest solution to convert, download, compress, resize, and edit any 4K/HD videos easily. Buy Now at Digiarty Software

Features
  • Convert any 4K/UHD video formats among MP4, H.264, HEVC, MOV, AVI, MKV, WMV, MP3, and other 200+ formats.
  • Convert video to iPhone, iPad, Android, game console and 420+ output profiles.
  • Batch download video from 1000+ other sides and convert video to MP4, MP3.
  • Compress large-size videos to 90% smaller without quality loss.
  • Create stunning slideshow video from photo images with background music.
  • Edit, cut, crop, merge video footage, add subtitle to video, adjust video parameters like bit rate, frame rate, volume, etc.
