WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, WinX HD Video Converter, WinX MediaTrans and DVD Copy Pro at Digiarty Software: 70% off, starting from $20

To celebrate its 15th birthday, Digiarty rolls out an exclusive anniversary deal for all DealNews users. The four flagship products WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, WinX DVD Copy Pro and WinX MediaTrans are offered at $19.95 for the first 50 orders, then $29.95 for the next 150, $39.95 for the next 200 and $49.95 for the next 200! First come, first served! Deal ends June 10.



WinX DVD Ripper Platinum: backup & digitize any old, new or damaged DVDs to video formats for digital storage on NAS/hard drive, playing on PC, TV, mobile or game consoles. With level-3 hardware acceleration, it can rip a full DVD to MP4 in 5 minutes with intact quality reserved.



WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe: Must-have 4K video processing toolkit that can convert, download, compress, resize and edit any 4K/HD videos easily. Taking advantage of unique GPU acceleration tech, it can process video at 47X faster speed without quality loss.



WinX MediaTrans: fastest iPhone manager to transfer photos, videos, music, ebook and more data between iPhone iPad and PC without data loss. Best iTunes alternative!



WinX DVD Copy Pro: 1:1 clone your DVD collections to DVD, ISO image file or VIDEO_TS folder. 9 DVD copy modes.



Shop Now at Digiarty Software