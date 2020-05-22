Personalize your DealNews Experience
Digiarty offers downloads of the latest WinX DVD Ripper Platinum V8.20.2 for free to bring users more digital fun during quarantine. The newest version enhances the DVD video transcoding kernel to better balance video quality, size, and DVD ripping speed. As the world's strongest DVD backup and ripping software, WinX seamlessly works with all kinds of DVDs -- from the newly-released DVDs, 99-title DVDs, region-code DVDs, TV series DVDs, and damaged DVD discs, to old DVD collections. It only takes 3 steps: load the DVD disc, choose output format, and hit "Run." Then you're enjoying your favorite DVD movies on PC, TV or mobile devices -- wherever you like! The offer ends May 22, 2020. Shop Now at Digiarty Software
As you're spending your newfound wealth of indoors time browsing NASA's vast repository of incredibly cool space photos, remember that you can choose two ways of looking at it.
1) This crisis is, on a cosmological scale, incredibly fleeting, and to borrow a phrase, "Life finds a way".
2) Self-isolation is actually our default state in the broader universe, and as popular science fiction author Cixin Liu describes in the afterword to his Supernova Era novel: "Staring into the endless darkness of the cosmos, humanity futilely grasps for a pair of nonexistent hands, but we have so far been unable to find any signs of other intelligent civilizations from our vantage point on a planet that's no more than a speck of dust in outer space."
