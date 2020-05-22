Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Digiarty Software · 45 mins ago
WinX DVD Ripper Platinum V8.20.2
free
digital download

Digiarty offers downloads of the latest WinX DVD Ripper Platinum V8.20.2 for free to bring users more digital fun during quarantine. The newest version enhances the DVD video transcoding kernel to better balance video quality, size, and DVD ripping speed. As the world's strongest DVD backup and ripping software, WinX seamlessly works with all kinds of DVDs -- from the newly-released DVDs, 99-title DVDs, region-code DVDs, TV series DVDs, and damaged DVD discs, to old DVD collections. It only takes 3 steps: load the DVD disc, choose output format, and hit "Run." Then you're enjoying your favorite DVD movies on PC, TV or mobile devices -- wherever you like! The offer ends May 22, 2020. Shop Now at Digiarty Software

Features
  • 1:1 quality ratio. The High Quality Engine, Deinterlacing, and adjustable HQ encoding to rip DVD with imperceptible quality loss.
  • 80% smaller. Rip DVD/ISO image to small MP4 H.264 videos while reserving delicate quality. E.g. the ripped MP4 H.264 file is 700MB ~1GB instead of 8 GBs for a full movie, 80% space saving.
  • 47X faster. Unique Level-3 Hardware Acceleration and multiple core tech are fully utilized to convert a full disc to MP4 as short as 5 minutes.
  • Convert DVD to MP4, H.264, HEVC, MPEG, WMV, AVC, MOV, AVI, etc.
  • Rip DVD to iPhone, iPad, Android, Xbox, PlayStation and more devices.
  • Clone DVD content to MPEG2 files, ISO or DVD folder.
  • Edit DVD in a few clicks. Cut, merge, crop video, add subtitle, adjust parameters.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/22/2020
    Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Software Digiarty Software
Freebies Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register