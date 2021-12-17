Digiarty rolls out this time-limited exclusive deal for DealNews users to download a licensed copy of the latest WinX DVD Ripper Platinum V8.20.10 for free as a Christmas gift. The newest version improves software stability when 1:1 copying full DVD titles and optimizes the output quality for ripping DVDs to AVI. As the world's strongest and fastest DVD backup and ripping software, WinX can help you backup and digitize any DVD movies for digital storage on NAS/USB, playing on PC, TV, mobile, game consoles, etc. Since the first release in 2009, it has had more than 70 million users, processing 3.6 million DVDs per year! Shop Now at Digiarty Software
- You can also buy WinX DVD Ripper Platinum full version at a 50% off Christmas discount and get WinX DVD Copy Pro (valued at $59.95), WinX MediaTrans (valued at $59.95), and HDR Projects 5 (valued at $99) for free as bonus buy 1 get 3 gift.
- Supports any DVDs, including newly released DVDs, old DVDs, damaged DVDs, badly structured DVDs, regional DVDs, 99-title DVDs, etc.
- Converts DVDs to any for use in any format or with any device: MP4, FLV, AVI, MOV, MP3, iPhone, iPad, Android, and Windows.
- Rip DVDs to MP4 for playback on Windows 10 without a DVD player, drive, or disc errors.
- Edit DVDs in a few clicks. Cut, merge, crop video, add subtitles, or adjust parameters.
- 1:1 DVD copy. It supports backup of full DVD contents to an ISO image and MP4 video without quality loss.
- No.1 fast speed. It can backup an entire DVD in just 5 minutes by utilizing Level-3 hardware acceleration tech (47x faster speed).
-
Expires 12/19/2021
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
All existing Windows 10 users can get a free upgrade to Windows 11, with three options given on how to proceed. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Before installing, please refer to the PC Health Check app to confirm your device meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 and check the Windows release information status for known issues that may affect you.
- new, rounded design
- redesigned Microsoft store and support for Android apps
- improved Xbox app integration
- AutoHDR
- DirectStorage
Tax season is around the corner, get ahead start by purchasing your software so you are ready to go. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal Tax Software for PC for $39.99 (low by $10).
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Virus protection
- Password manager
- PCs, Macs, devices
- VPN & dark web monitoring