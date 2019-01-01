Open Offer in New Tab
Digiarty is hosting a Christmas celebration party to offer the WinX DVD Ripper Platinum Lifetime Version at a 56% discount with free lifetime upgrades and technical support provided. As the world's strongest and fastest DVD backup and ripping software, WinX seamlessly works with all kinds of DVDs, from the newly-released DVDs, 99-title DVDs, region-coded DVDs, TV series DVDs, damaged DVD discs, to old DVD collections. It only takes 3 steps - load the DVD disc, choose the output format and hit run, and then you will get the job done over a cup of coffee! This Christmas offer ends December 26. Shop Now at Digiarty Software

Features
  • Decrypt DVD Discs/ISO images/DVD folders to any video formats, including MP4, H.264, HEVC, AVI, WMV, MPEG, MOV, MKV etc.
  • Rip a full-length DVD movie in only 5 minutes with unique full GPU acceleration tech.
  • High Quality Engine and "Yadif Double Frames" De-interlacing tech deliver 100% output video quality with no A/V out of sync problems or FPS drops.
  • Built with 350+ preset profiles, such as converting DVDs for use on Apple, Android, and game console devices.
  • Backup old DVDs in 4 modes: clone DVD to ISO or DVD folder, backup DVD main title or full title, or copy DVD to a single MPEG2 file.
  • Trim, crop, merge, add external subtitles, select, and combine multiple DVD titles into one.
