Digiarty Software · 31 mins ago
WinX DVD Ripper Platinum Full Version for PC & Mac
$20 only, Buy One, Get One Free $68
digital download

Exclusive for DealNews users! Digiarty launches a time-limited Cyber Monday deal to offer WinX DVD Ripper Platinum lifetime version for PC and Mac for $19.95 only with bonus gift. That's the lowest price we've ever found. As the world's strongest and fastest DVD backup and ripping software, WinX can help you backup and digitize any DVD movies for digital storage on NAS/USB, playing on PC, TV, mobile, game consoles etc. It only takes 3 steps - load DVD disc, choose output format and hit Run, and then you will get the job done over a cup of coffee! Moreover, anyone who buys WinX DVD Ripper Platinum can get $67.95 valued WinX DVD Copy Pro for free. Deal ends November 30. Buy Now at Digiarty Software

Features
  • Supports any DVDs, including newly released DVDs, old DVDs, damaged DVDs, badly structured DVDs, regional DVDs, 99-title DVDs, etc.
  • Convert DVDd to any format for any device: MP4, FLV, AVI, MOV, MP3, iPhone, iPad, Android, Windows, Mac.
  • Rip DVD to MP4 for playback on Windows 10 without any DVD player, drive, or disc errors.
  • Edit DVDs in a few clicks. Cut, merge, crop video, add subtitle, adjust parameters.
  • 1:1 DVD copy. It supports backing up of full DVD contents to an ISO image and MP4 video without quality loss.
  • No.1 fast speed. It can backup an entire DVD in just 5 minutes by utilizing Level-3 hardware acceleration tech (47x faster speed).
  • Expires 11/30/2020
    Published 31 min ago
