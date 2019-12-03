Personalize your DealNews Experience
Exclusive for DealNews users only! Digiarty is offering the newly-upgraded WinX DVD Ripper Platinum full version for only $29.95, with free lifetime upgrade and technical support provided. The newest version 8.20.0 brings a more intelligent DVD decrypting mechanism to support new DVDs released in 2019 as well as improvements to the High Quality Engine to greatly enhance the output quality. Since its release in 2009, WinX has over 70 Million users worldwide for the no. 1 disc support, no. 1 fastest speed and no. 1 output video quality. The Black Friday offer ends December 3, 2019. Buy Now at Digiarty Software
Thanks to the gift card, that equals what you'd pay for a download compatible with either Mac or Windows (this is compatible with both). Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $3 cheaper than Amazon's best price. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's a massive drop at $1,580 off list price. Buy Now at StackSocial
