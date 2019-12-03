Open Offer in New Tab
WinX DVD Ripper Platinum Full Version
$30 $68
Exclusive for DealNews users only! Digiarty is offering the newly-upgraded WinX DVD Ripper Platinum full version for only $29.95, with free lifetime upgrade and technical support provided. The newest version 8.20.0 brings a more intelligent DVD decrypting mechanism to support new DVDs released in 2019 as well as improvements to the High Quality Engine to greatly enhance the output quality. Since its release in 2009, WinX has over 70 Million users worldwide for the no. 1 disc support, no. 1 fastest speed and no. 1 output video quality. The Black Friday offer ends December 3, 2019. Buy Now at Digiarty Software

Features
  • No. 1 Disc Support: Backup and rip all kinds of DVDs, from newly-released DVDs, 99-title DVDs, region-code DVDs, TV series DVDs, damaged DVD discs, and old DVD collections.
  • No. 1 Fast Speed: It takes merely 5 minutes to rip DVDs to MP4, H.264/HEVC, AVI, MPEG etc. under GPU acceleration. Clone DVD to ISO, DVD folder at a 1:1 ratio.
  • No. 1 Output Video Quality - "Yadif Double Frames" De-interlacing Engine and High Quality Engine deliver 100% output video quality with no A/V out of sync problems or FPS drops.
