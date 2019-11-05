Personalize your DealNews Experience
Digiarty is offering downloads of its latest WinX DVD Copy Pro V3.9.2 for Windows for free (originally worth $67.95). Packed with 9 refined copy modes, it meets user's up-to-date DVD backup demands: clone a DVD to a new DVD disc for safe storage; copy DVDs to ISO images for playing, ripping, or burning; copy DVDs to MPEG2 files with intact content, mount ISOs to a virtual drive, extract and burn DVDs, etc. No matter if your disc is an old scratched DVD, new 99-title DVD, private or family DVD, instructional or movie DVD, you can always get a 100% original copy in quality, structure,, and content. Deal ends November 5, 2019. Shop Now at Digiarty Software
StackSocial offers the Essential Microsoft Office 2019 Training Bundle for whatever you want to pay. If you opt to pay at least the average, currently
$14.63 $13.88, you'll receive all five programs. That's $235 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Headline has been corrected; we apologize for the confusion. Buy Now at StackSocial
That's tied with our February mention and $12 less than we could find for a similar course. Shop Now at Udemy
That's $673 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at StackSocial
That's $12 under the best price we could find for a similar course. (We saw it for free in our February mention also.) Shop Now at Udemy
