Exclusive for Dealnews users, Digiarty kicks off a time-limited Halloween giveaway to offer licensed copy of the latest WinX DVD Copy Pro V3.9.6 for free. That is the last chance of this year. WinX DVD Copy Pro is an easy-to-use and fast DVD copier for Windows 11/10 featuring nine DVD backup copy modes. It offers the best solution to clone DVD to blank DVD disc for safe storage, copy DVD to ISO image for later burning, playing or ripping; copy DVD to MPEG2 file with intact contact for further usage in media center, DVD library establishment and DVD playback in PS3, HTPC. WinX stands you in good stead for backup and rebuilding your DVD collection. Deal ends November 6. Shop Now at Digiarty Software
- Note that you can also buy WinX DVD Copy Pro lifetime full version at only $19.95 (was $67.95, 70% off). It allows free updates to any future version.
- Copy any old, new, region-locked, 99-title, even protected DVDs
- Clone DVD to DVD, ISO image, MPEG2 with original quality
- Burn ISO image or VIDEO_TS folder to a blank DVD disc
- Support to copy DVD chapter, extract video/audio from DVD
- Repair corrupted DVD sectors while backing up old/scratched, dirty, worn, cracked DVD.
- Low CPU cost (less than 1%) with super-fast speed (copy a DVD within 12 to 17 minutes)
Expires 11/6/2021
Published 17 min ago
Apply coupon code "STREAM20" to drop it to $80. That's a savings of $399 off list. Buy Now at StackSocial
- over 150 live channels
- 500,000+ TV shows & movies
- Spanish channels available
- manage all streaming services in one location
All existing Windows 10 users can get a free upgrade to Windows 11, with three options given on how to proceed. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Before installing, please refer to the PC Health Check app to confirm your device meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 and check the Windows release information status for known issues that may affect you.
- new, rounded design
- redesigned Microsoft store and support for Android apps
- improved Xbox app integration
- AutoHDR
- DirectStorage
Students and educators can sign up for Office 365 Education for free. Use your valid school email address to get started. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Word
- Excel
- PowerPoint
- OneNote
- Microsoft Teams
- additional classroom tools
Brush up on a hobby, learn a life skill, or add a certification to your resume for free. Shop Now at Udemy
- over 500 courses in animation, web development, IT & software, personal transformation and productivity, digital marketing, and more.
