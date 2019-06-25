New
Win Pearl · 32 mins ago
$9 $40
free shipping
Win Pearl offers the Cubic Zirconia / Freshwater Pearl Ring, Pendant, and Earring Set for $29.99. Coupon code "dealnews70" cuts the price to $9. With free shipping, that's $31 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- white gold plated copper
- 7 to 8mm AAA white freshwater button pearls
- Model: ne13
Details
Comments
Win Pearl · 2 wks ago
WinPearl 7" Tibetan Amulet DZI Bead Agate Tian Zhu Stretch Bracelet
$14 $130
free shipping
Win Pearl offers this 7" Tibetan Amulet DZI Bead Agate Tian Zhu Stretch Bracelet for $99.99. Coupon code "dealnews86" drops it to $13.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our February mention, $116 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 13x9mm agate beads
Amazon · 1 wk ago
AOOU Mirrored LED Jewelry Cabinet Armoire
$103 $129
free shipping
Hooly US via Amazon offers the AOOU Mirrored LED Jewelry Cabinet Armoire in Brown or White for $126.99. Coupon code "20A5UVKY" drops the price to $101.59. With free shipping, that's $25 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $6 less in March.
Update: The price has increased to $128.99 before coupon, $103.19 after. Buy Now
Features
- measures 51" x 17.6" x 6.7"
- LED light
- magnetic close
- numerous hooks, compartments, and hangers
Pandora Jewelry · 5 days ago
Pandora Jewelry Sale
up to 50% off
free shipping
Pandora takes 30% off a single item, 40% off two items, or 50% off three items of select sale jewelry. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Discounted items include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, and necklaces. Some exclusions apply, and all sales are final. Shop Now
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Wicary Freshwater Pearl Cat Stud Earrings
$6
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find
Wicary via Amazon offers its Wicary Sterling Silver 7mm Cultured Freshwater Pearl Cat Stud Earrings in White for $11.99. Coupon code "D5TEQ8YU" cuts the price to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find.
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Egnaro Men's Silicone Wedding Ring
from $4 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
Egnaro via Amazon offers its Egnaro Men's Silicone Wedding Ring in several colors (Black Gray Camo pictured) from $6.99. Coupon code "40EGNARO" cuts the starting price to $4.19. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last month, at least $3 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in sizes 7 to 14
Ends Today
Win Pearl · 1 wk ago
7mm Freshwater Pearl Necklace, Earring Set
$12 $70
free shipping
Win Pearl offers this 7mm Freshwater Pearl Necklace and Earrings Set in White for $59.99. Coupon code "dealnews80" cuts that to $12. With free shipping, that's tied with our January mention at $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 17" to 19" length
- white gold plated clasp
- AA+ quality earrings
