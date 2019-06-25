New
Win Pearl · 32 mins ago
WinPearl Cubic Zirconia / Freshwater Pearl Ring, Pendant, and Earring Set
$9 $40
free shipping
Win Pearl offers the Cubic Zirconia / Freshwater Pearl Ring, Pendant, and Earring Set for $29.99. Coupon code "dealnews70" cuts the price to $9. With free shipping, that's $31 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • white gold plated copper
  • 7 to 8mm AAA white freshwater button pearls
  • Model: ne13
↑ less
Buy from Win Pearl
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "dealnews70"
  • Expires 6/25/2019
    Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Jewelry Win Pearl WinPearl
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register