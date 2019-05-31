Win Pearl offers the 52" 12mm AAA- White Freshwater Pearl Rope Necklace for $599.99. Coupon code "dealnews502" cuts the price to $97.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our February mention at $902 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • nearly round pearls of AAA-quality
  • hand-knotting between each pearl