Win Pearl · 45 mins ago
WinPearl 11mm AA Black Freshwater Pearl Matinee 25" Strand Necklace
$19 $120
free shipping

Coupon code "dealnews101" drops this necklace to $131 off list. Buy Now at Win Pearl

Features
  • 9.5mm to 11mm grade AA round pearls
  • hand-knotting between each pearl
  • Model: nk138
  • Code "dealnews101"
  • Expires 5/7/2020
    Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
