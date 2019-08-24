Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Wilton Performance 4-Piece Tiered Aluminum Cake Pan Set for $17.36. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Wilton 46-Piece Deluxe Cake Decorating Set for $16.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $16.42. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
WC Crafts via Amazon offers the Amco Rub-a-Way Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Bar for $5.35 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find today by $3, although it was pennies less a week ago.
Update: The price has increased at Amazon; however, Target still offers it for $5.40 with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Yofidra Direct via Amazon offers its Yofidra Soap Dispenser Extension Tube Kit for $24.98. Coupon code "UOZSGG8M" drops the price to $12.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Fred & Friends Pizza Boss 3000 Circular Saw Pizza Wheel for $12.59 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Tritan Locking Food Storage Container Sets in several sizes with prices starting from $12.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention, a savings of at least $2 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Cozylife via Walmart offers the Huawei Honor Band 5 0.95" Smart Bracelet in several colors (Black pictured) for $31.33. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
