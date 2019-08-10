New
Walmart
Wilton 46-Piece Deluxe Cake Decorating Set
$16
Walmart offers the Wilton 46-Piece Deluxe Cake Decorating Set for $16.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $16.42. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same via an on-page clippable coupon
Features
  • 18 decorating tips
  • 24-pack of 12" disposable decorating bags
  • bag cutter
  • Twist Quick coupler
  • 9" angled spatula
  • storage case
  • Model: 2104-1368
