Wilsons Leather offers its Wilsons Leather Men's Designer Brand Packable Puffy Jacket with Quilted Shell in several colors (Navy pictured) for $74.98. Coupon code "DNPUFFY" drops it toand bags. That's tied with our December mention, a savings of $36, and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Deal ends February 10.