Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 52 mins ago
Wildluvs Juno My Baby Elephant Electronic Pet
$50 $100
free shipping

That's $27 under our October mention and a $50 savings off list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon and Target charge the same price.
Features
  • animated trunk
  • interactive accessories
  • over 150 sounds & movements
  • requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register