Walmart · 23 mins ago
$22
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Wildgame Innovations Wing Spy 8 Digital Wildlife Camera for $22.36. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $21.92. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- 1.5" TFT display
- wide-angle lens w/ f/2.4 aperature
- 6 to 10-foot PIR motion sensor range
- 1 second rapid trigger speed
- USB cable and mounting strap
Details
Comments
Published 23 min ago
Sign In or Register