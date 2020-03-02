Open Offer in New Tab
Wildgame Innovations Sports & Outdoors 30-Gallon Quick Set Game Feeder
$59 $98
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $21.

Features
  • built-in funnel
  • 360° dispersal up to 30-ft. range
  • 4 available feed times
  • heavy duty 12-pc. leg kit
  • Model: W225D
