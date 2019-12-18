Open Offer in New Tab
Wildgame Innovations Razor Extreme 14MP Lightsout Game Camera Bundle
$34 $88
pickup at Walmart

That's $4 under our mention from two weeks ago, $54 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • includes 8 AA batteries & 8GB SD card
  • IR flash for shooting up to 60 feet
  • 0.75 second trigger speed
Details
