Wild Sports Badminton and Volleyball Game Combo Set
$30 $90
Dick's Sporting Goods offers the Wild Sports Badminton and Volleyball Game Combo Set for $29.98. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
  • net is adjustable to 61", 85", or 96" high
  • badminton game includes 4 steel rackets with PVC grip, 3 feather shuttlecocks
  • volleyball game includes 1 official size PVC machine-sewn volleyball and 1 4" pump with needle
