Walmart · 56 mins ago
Wikki Stix Traveler Playset Craft Kit
$11 $17
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Amazon offers the same price, with free shipping for Prime members.
  • Check out more deals and gifts under $25.
  • 12-page activity book
  • 144 Wikki Stix in 16 colors
  • 2 activity sheets
  • ID sticker
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
