eBay · 1 hr ago
WiFi Alarm System
from $62
free shipping

That's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now at eBay

  • Sold by Golodoor via Amazon.
  • This item ships from China and may take up to 4 weeks to arrive.
  • available in US plug, EU plug, or USB cable
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Home
  • includes 3 PIR sensors, 6 door/window sensors, 2 RFID cards, and 2 controllers
  • Expires 1/3/2020
    Published 6 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
1 comment
ski522
Yes, because buying an alarm system off of ebay that is shipped from China is such a great idea, what could possibly go wrong?!? Really Dealnews, it's crap like this as being the reason I don't come here much anymore!
3 hr 37 min ago