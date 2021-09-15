New
$6.49 $15
free shipping
That's a savings of $9 off list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- self-adhesive
1 mo ago
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory STEM Resources
free
The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity? Shop Now
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "As a self-proclaimed space nerd, I'll take any opportunity to learn more or enjoy beautiful pictures. Plus, you can't beat that price."
- 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
Kirkland's · 1 mo ago
Kirkland's Clearance Sale
up to 76% off
free shipping w/ $99
Save on floral from $5, canvas prints from $6, candles from $7, art prints from $8, and much more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Opt for pickup to save on shipping fees (which vary by order total) or get free shipping with orders over $99.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've been pleased with the quality of items I've purchased from Kirkland's, both for myself and as gifts. I'm especially fond of their wreaths, particularly at these price points."
Amazon · 5 days ago
Partphoner 12-Watt LED Modern Wall Sconce 2-Pack
$65 $130
free shipping
Apply coupon code "FN4UIVLU" for a savings of $65. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BKLT-US via Amazon.
- The "with sensor" option drops to $67.49 via the same coupon.
- 500-lumens
- IP65 waterproof
- measures 4.7" L x 2.4" W x 13.8" H
Amazon · 5 days ago
Ottomanson Siesta Collection One Hundred Dollar Bill 22" x 53" Rug
$14 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- fade- and stain-resistant
- rubber backing
- 100% nylon
- Model: STK3112-22X53
