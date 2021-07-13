White Castle: Small French Fries: for free
White Castle · 53 mins ago
White Castle: Small French Fries
free

Apply code "FRYDAY" to bag a free small fries, a savings of around $2. Shop Now at White Castle

  • One coupon per visit; only valid at participating White Castle locations.
  • Code "FRYDAY"
  • Expires in 5 hr
    Published 53 min ago
