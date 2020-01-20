Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Whirlpool Stainless Steel Bottom-Load Water Dispenser
$160 $249
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • cold water at 41°F, hot water at 194°F
  • Oxy3 self cleaning technology
  • fits 5-gallon jugs
  • Model: 8LIECH-SCSSFP5W
