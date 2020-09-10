That's a low by $5 (most charge at least $20) for this Depression-era roleplay narrative. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- interactive narrative adventure single-player game
- 3D overworld with 2D hand-drawn illustrations
- covers 16 true stories
- original soundtrack
Save on 17 games with prices starting at $7.49.
- A Nintendo account is required to purchase games.
- for Nintendo Switch
Save on a range of games for the Switch, including Civilization VI, BioShock Infinite, Borderlands: The Handsome Jack Collection, and XCOM 2.
Nintendo DS games start at $4.99, PS4 from $12.99, and Xbox One from $14.99. Save on titles like Death Stranding, Days Gone, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, and more.
Starfinder has a cast of 13 actors, including Nathan Fillion (The Rookie, Castle, and Firefly) and Laura Bailey (Critical Role and The Last of Us 2). This game is adapted for narrative-driven, no-knowledge required gameplay. It puts you in a futuristic science-fantasy world where you influence the outcome of the story. Heroes are recruited to explore a ship and asteroid to determine the fate of the ships missing crew.
- The pilot is free to play, and customers can purchase each episode for $2 or the full season for $10.
- interactive Alexa voice game
- Rated GS (guidance suggested)
It's the lowest price we could find by $15.
- exploit the economic opportunities
- establish a comprehensive rail network
- over 40 historically accurate locomotives and more than 30 different wagons
