"What To Say Next" Book for $4

New
Books-A-Million · 1 hr ago
$3.97 $10
pickup
That's $6 off list, and the best price we could find for a new paperback copy by $3. Buy Now at Books-A-Million
Tips
- Posted by India.
- Why does she love this deal? "I stumbled upon this book, at this very price in store, and got enthralled. I found it to be incredibly well written, different from anything I have read before, and it had a little of everything. Plus, I learned a thing or two while reading it. (I stayed up entirely too late last night finishing it. Now if you'll excuse me, I'll be browsing bargain priced books.)"
- Choose store pickup, where available, otherwise shipping adds $4, plus $0.99 per item. Millionaire's Club Members bag free shipping.
Features
- by Julie Buxaum
- 292-page, paperback
- young adult, fiction
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
