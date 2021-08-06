"What To Say Next" Book for $4
Books-A-Million · 1 hr ago
"What To Say Next" Book
$3.97 $10
That's $6 off list, and the best price we could find for a new paperback copy by $3. Buy Now at Books-A-Million

  • Posted by India.
  • Why does she love this deal? "I stumbled upon this book, at this very price in store, and got enthralled. I found it to be incredibly well written, different from anything I have read before, and it had a little of everything. Plus, I learned a thing or two while reading it. (I stayed up entirely too late last night finishing it. Now if you'll excuse me, I'll be browsing bargain priced books.)"
  • Choose store pickup, where available, otherwise shipping adds $4, plus $0.99 per item. Millionaire's Club Members bag free shipping.
Features
  • by Julie Buxaum
  • 292-page, paperback
  • young adult, fiction
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
