Crutchfield · 39 mins ago
Wharfedale Diamond 230 Tower Speaker
$300 $350
free shipping
Crutchfield offers the Wharfedale Diamond 230 Tower Speaker in Walnut for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 2-1/2 way design
  • 6-1/2" woven Kevlar mid-range and bass drivers
  • 40-20,000 Hz frequency response
  • measures 7-3/4" x 38" x 13-3/16"
  • 8 ohms impedance
  • Model: Diamond 230-WN
  • Expires 6/29/2019
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
