New
Crutchfield · 39 mins ago
$300 $350
free shipping
Crutchfield offers the Wharfedale Diamond 230 Tower Speaker in Walnut for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2-1/2 way design
- 6-1/2" woven Kevlar mid-range and bass drivers
- 40-20,000 Hz frequency response
- measures 7-3/4" x 38" x 13-3/16"
- 8 ohms impedance
- Model: Diamond 230-WN
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/29/2019
Published 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Mugig 42" Soundbar System
$56 $140
free shipping
Mugig via Amazon offers its Mugig 42" Soundbar System for $139.99. Coupon code "R6KCTOVE" drops that to $56. With free shipping, that's $84 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity
- 4 subwoofers
- 80-watt
- Model: B-1
BuyDig · 1 day ago
Samsung Sound+ 5.1-Ch. Slim Soundbar
$299 $698
free shipping
BuyDig offers the Samsung Sound+ 5.1-Ch. Slim Soundbar for $697.99. Coupon code "SAVE100" drops it to $299. (This price will appear at final checkout.) With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $101, although most stores charge at least $440. Buy Now
Features
- 7 speakers with dedicated amps
- 40Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth
- WiFi
- Model: HW-NW700/ZA
Walmart · 4 wks ago
Refurb Vizio SmartCast Wireless Speaker
$59
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $59 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $51 under the best price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: No warranty information is provided.
Features
- Bluetooth
- 8-hour battery life
- Model: SP50-D5B
Adorama · 4 wks ago
2 Klipsch Reference Floorstanding Speakers
$899
free shipping
Adorama offers a pair of Klipsch Reference Premiere Floorstanding Speakers in Cherry Vinyl for $899 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention, $450 per speaker, and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price for a pair today by $1,199.) Buy Now
Features
- each speaker features two 8" Cerametallic cone woofers
- 1" titanium tweeter
- frequency response of 32Hz to 25kHz
- Model: RP-280FA
New
Crutchfield · 37 mins ago
Crutchfield 4th of July Sale
Crutchfield takes up to $1,000 off select items as part of its 4th of July Sale. Shipping starts at $6.99, but orders over $35 bag free shipping. Save on TVs, speakers, automotive and home audio equipment, and more. Deal ends June 29. Shop Now
New
Crutchfield · 46 mins ago
Axxera AC328BT CD Car Stereo Receiver
$65 $90
free shipping
Crutchfield offers the Axxera AC328BT CD Car Stereo Receiver in Black for $64.99 with free shipping. That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- CD receiver with AM/FM tuner
- built-in microphone
- wireless remote
- Bluetooth compatible
- USB & aux inputs
- Model: AC328BT
Sign In or Register