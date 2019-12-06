Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Whalen Barston Media Fireplace Stand for TVs up to 55"
$219 $329
free shipping

That's $110 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Espresso or Rustic Brown
  • fits most flat panel TVs up to 55" and 135 lbs.
  • 2 glass cabinets, shelving, and 2 large open compartments
  • Model: WMFP48EC-25EP
