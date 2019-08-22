Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Wet and Forget Shower Cleaner 64-oz. Bottle for $15.45. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our June mention and $3 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
HoneyMomy via Amazon offers the Esonmus Heavy Duty Scrub Sponge 20-Pack in 6 Colors: Rectangle for $12.85. Clip the on-page $2 off coupon and apply code "AA6V6MHN" to cut that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazer via Amazon offers its Amazer Kitchen Scrub Brush w/ Scraper 2-Pack for $6.99. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $6.64. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by around $2. Buy Now
Drillbrush via Amazon offers its Drillbrush Power Scrubber 3-Brush Cleaning Kit in several colors (Stiff Red pictured) for $14.95 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $3 less last month. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kleen Freak Universal Toilet Plunger Holder for $16 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Windex Ammonia-Free Glass Cleaner 23-oz. Trigger Bottle in Crystal Rain for $2.50. Clip the 47 cents off coupon on the product page and check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $1.91. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by around $3.
Update: The clippable coupon is so gone, but the price has dropped to $2.38. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Grimebuster Cordless Powered Scrubber for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Honeywell Uvex 500-Count Lens Cleaning Tissues for $2.66 with free shipping for Prime members. That's pennies under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bissell Refresh Manual Sweeper in Blossom or Pirouette for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
For first time customers only, Amazon offers $5 Amazon Cash Credit when you add $20 to your account. Shop Now
CraFeel via Amazon offers the Tuobuqu Men's Orthotic Flip Flops in several colors with prices starting at $23.99. Coupon code "51IS9WHB" drops that starting price to $11.76. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has increased to $82.99. Buy Now
