New
Ends Today
Meh · 40 mins ago
Wet Brush Pro Detanglers w/ Epic Pro Hair Towel Gift Pack
$15 $31
$5 shipping

This $19 under the lowest price we could find to purchase these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Meh

Features
  • Includes three hairbrushes and a towel.
↑ less
Buy from Meh
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Hair Care Meh Wet Brush
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register