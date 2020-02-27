Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Adorama · 38 mins ago
Westone B30 Three-Driver True-Fit Earphones
$199 $450
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $251. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • frequency response 15Hz to 18kHz
  • 30 ohms impedance
  • IPX4 rated water resistance
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Adorama Westone
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register