BJ's Wholesale Club offers the Westinghouse 42.5" 4K 2160p Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television forwith. That's $80 under our mention from last November and the best deal we've seen for any 43" 4K TV. (It's the lowest price today by $160.) It features a 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution, Smart TV apps (Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more), and three HDMI inputs.