New
Walmart · 23 mins ago
Western Premium Apple Wood BBQ Cooking Chunks 549-Cu. In. Bag
$8 $17
pickup at Walmart
For pickup only, Walmart offers the Western Premium Apple Wood BBQ Cooking Chunks 549-Cu. In. Bag for $7.86. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
  • made from real heat-treated apple wood
  • can be used on an electric, charcoal, or gas grill
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals BBQs & Grills Walmart Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register