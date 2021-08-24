Western Digital Store Sale: Up to 33% off

New
Western Digital Store · 1 hr ago
up to 33% off
free shipping
Save on solid state drives, SD cards, external hard drives, and more. Shop Now at Western Digital Store
Tips
- Pictured is the WD Elements Desktop 14TB External Hard Drive for $289.99 ($90 off).
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Micro Center · 6 days ago
Inland Professional 240GB SATA III Internal SSD
free
pickup
That's a savings of $30. Shop Now at Micro Center
Tips
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
Features
- Up to 530MBps read speed
- up to 440MBps write speed
eBay · 5 days ago
Netac USB-C Portable Solid State Drive
from $34
free shipping
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
Amazon · 1 mo ago
SanDisk 128GB USB Type-C / 3.1 Flash Drive
$19
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $2 less than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- reversible USB Type-C connector and traditional USB connector
- up to 150MB/s read speeds
- Model: SDDDC2-128G-G46
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
HP 64GB x900w USB 3.0 Flash Drive
$10 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a low by at least $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register