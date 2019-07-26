- Create an Account or Login
Western Digital Store offers its Western Digital My Cloud Home Duo External Hard Drive in several storage capacities starting from $195.99 via coupon code "CLOUDDUO." With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by at least $84. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Western Digital 2TB easystore Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive in Black for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Seagate 4TB Backup Plus Portable Hard Drive for $88 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $12.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Seagate Backup Plus 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Black for $59 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
