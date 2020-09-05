Save on a selection of drives and data management hardware including portables, internal and external drives, plus flash drives as well. Shop Now at Western Digital Corporation
-
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
There are over 80 items on sale, including flash memory cards, USB flash drives, and solid state drives at PNY direct. Shop Now
- Shipping starts at $11.
Shop games, laptops, desktops, processors, monitors, SSDs, and accessories. Shop Now at Newegg
- Up to $800 off Intel gaming PCs
- Get Marvel Avengers when you purchase a qualifying 9th or 10th Gen Intel Core i5, i7, or i9 processor-based device.
That's the best price we could find by $6.
Update: It's expected to be in stock on
August 3 September 10, but you can order now at the above price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DealZone Distributors via Amazon.
That's at least $10 less than Micro Center charges at their other storefronts, $60 off list, and the best price we could find.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Buy Now at Micro Center
- 1900 MB/s sequential read speeds
- PCLe NVME 3.0 x4 interface
- Model: 099580
Sign In or Register