New
Ends Today
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
$160 $250
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Western Digital 10TB Easystore External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $159.99 with free shipping. That's $90 off list, and tied with a deal from April as the best we've seen. Buy Now
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 14 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
eBay · 1 wk ago
Refurb Western Digital 1TB My Passport USB 3.0 External HDD
$30
free shipping
Western Digital via eBay offers its refurbished Western Digital 1TB My Passport USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Orange for $29.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our October mention and $25 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Western Digital warranty applies
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Seagate 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External HDD
$45
free shipping
Amazon offers the Seagate 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Black for $44.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our January mention, and the best price we could find today by $5 for a similar model. Buy Now
Features
- 18" USB 3.0 cable
- plug-and-play, no software required
- Model: STGX1000400
New
Ends Today
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
SanDisk and WD Storage
up to 62% off
pickup at Best Buy
Today only, Best Buy takes up to 62% off a selection of SanDisk and Western Digital SSDs, hard drives, flash drives and memory cards. (SanDisk 512GB 2.5" 6GB/s Serial ATA Internal SSD pictured.) Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.49 shipping charge. With prices starting from $9.99, save on up to 16 items. Shop Now
Best Buy · 1 wk ago
Unlocked ASUS ZenFone 5Q 64GB Smartphone
$180 $300
free shipping
Best Buy offers the Unlocked ASUS ZenFone 5Q 64GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Midnight Black for $179.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now
Features
- 5.99" 1080 x 2160 IPS touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 1.4GHz octa-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage (expandable up to 2TB via micro USB slot)
- 16-megapixel rear camera, 20-megapixel front-facing camera
- accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, gyro sensor, and fingerprint sensor
- Android 7.1.1 OS (Nougat)
- Model: ZC600KL-5Q
Best Buy · 2 days ago
Insignia Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$31 $100
pickup at Best Buy
Best Buy offers the Insignia Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $30.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.99 shipping fee. That's $9 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $23. Buy Now
Features
- 20-hour battery life
- built-in mic
- auxiliary input
- Model: NS-CSPBTWP1
Best Buy · 6 days ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 128GB 12" Tablet
$699 $899
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet in Platinum for $699 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and is the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: LGP-00001
Amazon · 2 wks ago
WD 500GB NVMe PCIe Internal SSD
$105
free shipping
Amazon offers the Western Digital Black 500GB NVMe PCIe Gen3 8Gbps Internal SSD for $104.99 with free shipping. (NextWarehouse and Newegg charge the same price). That's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw it for $15 less in our Black Friday mention. Buy Now
Features
- read speeds of up to 3,400MB/s
- write speeds of up to 2,800 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2X0C
