New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 22 mins ago
Westek Indoor/Outdoor Remote Control Outlet Switch Kit
$7 $25
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at 13 Deals

Features
  • wireless receiver
  • up to 80ft operational range (w/ remote)
↑ less
Buy from 13 Deals
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware 13 Deals Westek
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register