Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Westcott 8" Titanium Bonded Scissors 2-Pack
$6 $22
free shipping
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Westcott 8" Titanium Bonded Scissors 2-Pack for $6.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts that to $5.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $3 outside of another Office Depot storefront. (For further comparison, we saw it for a buck less in our May mention.) Buy Now
  • designed for paper, cardboard, light line, and fabric
