Walmart · 39 mins ago
Weslo Vertical Climber
$57 $99
free shipping

That's $43 less than what most stores charge and the lowest price we've seen for any vertical climber. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon offers it for the same price.
  • solid steel frame
  • adjustable handles
  • folds for storage
  • Model: WLCL99617
