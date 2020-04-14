Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Weslo Pursuit G 3.1 Exercise Bike
$110 $147
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $46.

Features
  • step-thru design
  • adjustable resistance
  • integrated tablet holder
  • adjustable padded seat
  • built-in transport wheels
  • 250-lb. user weight capacity
  • Model: WLEX61115
  Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
