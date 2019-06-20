JCPenney · 43 mins ago
$24 $70
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Weslee Rose Women's Sleeveless Patchwork Maxi Dress in Yellow Green for $70. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $49. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $21 off list and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $34.99 before coupon, $24.49 after. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XL
Details
Amazon · 1 day ago
Temofon Women's Short Sleeve Midi V-Neck Dress
$15 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Temofon via Amazon offers its Temofon Women's Short Sleeve Midi V-Neck Dress in several colors (Apricot pictured) for $20.99. Coupon code "IBCT7KTS" cuts the price to $14.69. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
Amazon · 6 days ago
Sullcom Women's Long-Sleeve Midi Dress w/ Pockets
$12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Sullcom via Amazon offers its Sullcom Women's Long-Sleeve Midi Dress w/ Pockets in several colors (Army Green pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "9LV65QOS" drops that to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Amazon · 1 day ago
MessBebe Women's A-Line Cocktail Dresses
$22 $36
free shipping
Messwoolen Direct via Amazon offers the MessBebe Women's A-Line Cocktail Dresses in Navy Blue for $35.98. Coupon code "WABGTF3Y" drops the price to $21.59. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The size X-Small is $17.99 with free shipping with same coupon code.
Features
- available in sizes from XS to L
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Shibever Women's Spaghetti Strap Sundress
$15 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Amaxuan via Amazon offers the Shibever Women's Spaghetti Strap Sundress in several colors (Blue pictured) for $20.99. Coupon code "ITSY634G" cuts that to $14.69. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XL
Venus · 1 mo ago
Venus Women's Zipper Detail Bodycon Dress
$40
$8 shipping
That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find
Venus offers the Venus Women's Zipper Detail Bodycon Dress in Navy for $39.99 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in most sizes
Venus · 1 mo ago
Venus Women's Strappy Back Mini Dress
$18 $36
$8 shipping
Venus offers the Venus Women's Strappy Back Mini Dress in Pink for $17.99 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes 10 to 16
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Charter Club Women's Petite Solid Midi Dress
$20 $80
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Charter Club Women's Petite Solid Midi Dress in several colors (Deep Black pictured) for $19.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from XS to L
Macy's · 3 wks ago
DKNY Women's Sleeveless Asymmetric Dress
$45 $129
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the DKNY Women's Sleeveless Asymmetric Dress in Hibiscus for $45.13. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $84 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes XS to XL
Target · 1 wk ago
Goodfellow & Co Men's Polo Shirt
$5
pickup at Target
Target offers the Goodfellow & Co Men's Polo Shirt in several styles (Standard Fit Navy Voyage pictured) for $5. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's at least half off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from S to 5X
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather T-Shirt
$15 $25
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
St. John's Bay Men's Bryce Lace-Up Shoes
$14 $50
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Bryce Lace-Up Shoes in several colors (Navy pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "REA472" drops that to $13.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $36 and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 7 to 13
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
Geoffrey Beene Men's Broadcloth Dress Shirt
$10 $50
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Geoffrey Beene Men's Broadcloth Dress Shirt in several colors (Burgundy pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $10.49. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 14-14.5 / 32-33 to 17-17.5 / 32-33
iTunes · 2 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
New
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Vktech CPAP Cleaner & Sanitizer
$36 $40
free shipping
Amazon offers the Vktech CPAP Cleaner & Sanitizer for $39.99. Clip the 10% coupon on the product page to cut the price to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $4 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- one-button control
- 50,000 hour lifetime
- portable
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
Features
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
