New
Walmart · 28 mins ago
Wen WEN Heavy Duty Cast Iron Bench Vise
$19 $47
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the WEN Heavy Duty Cast Iron Bench Vise for $20.10. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee and drop the price to $19.46. That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now

Tips
  • Amazon matches
Features
  • swivel base
  • 3" x 3/4" crosscut jaws
  • opens to 3.5"
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware Walmart Wen
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register