Walmart offers the WEN Heavy Duty Cast Iron Bench Vise for $20.10. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee and drop the price to $19.46. That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Princeton Tec Point MPLS Military Light in Olive Drab/Blue LED for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Husky Drive Universal Mechanics 33-Piece Tool Set for $12.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $12 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
For Prime members only, Amazon takes up to 20% off its AmazonBasics tools & home items. Coupon code "ABHOME" stacks on most items for an extra 15% off. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Home Depot offers the Ridgid 18-volt Hybrid Fan for $49.97 with free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
