Walmart · 1 hr ago
Wen Heavy Duty Cast Iron Bench Vise
$19 $30
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the WEN Heavy Duty Cast Iron Bench Vise for $20.10. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee and drop the price to $19.46. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now

  • Amazon matches this price via a clipped coupon; Home Depot charges a little extra via in-store pickup
  • swivel base
  • 3" x 3/4" crosscut jaws
  • opens to 3.5"
