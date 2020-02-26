Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Wen 6.5-Ton Electric Log Splitter with Stand
$220
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon matches this price.
  • A 2-year warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 2.5 HP motor
  • splits logs of up to 10" diameter and 20.5" length
  • 34" stand
  • 2-handed operation
  • Model: 56207
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools Walmart Wen
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register