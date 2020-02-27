Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Wen 3-Speed Remote-Controlled Industrial-Strength Air Filtration System
$200 $292
free shipping

  • Amazon charges the same.
Features
  • circulates the air in a 1000 square foot room up to 7.5 times per hour
  • remote control
  • Model: 3417
