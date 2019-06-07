New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
$13 $40
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Wembley Rectractable Table Tennis Set for $15.99. Coupon code "SHOPNOW3" cuts that to $12.79. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $6 under the lowest price we could find for a similar set. Deal ends June 6. Buy Now
Features
- 3 balls, 2 paddles, net, and storage bag
Details
Comments
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
NQD 1:14 Scale RC Car
$35 $70
free shipping
NQD Direct via Amazon offers its NQD 1:14 Scale RC Car in Blue for $69.99. Coupon code "503V5NPO" cuts the price to $34.99. With free shipping, that's $35 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2.4Ghz radio remote
- 7.4V 500mAh li-ion battery
- USB charging
Amazon · 1 hr ago
AquaDoodle Large Drawing Mat
$12 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
Free to Fly via Amazon offers the AquaDoodle Large Drawing Mat for $26.98. Coupon code "7SVYKA35" drops that to $11.99. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- four markers
- four stencils
- eight traceable shapes
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Monster Mobile Monster Moto 1,000W Electric Mini Bike
$340
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $20
Walmart offers the Monster Moto 1,000W Electric Mini Bike for $339.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same, also with free shipping). That's the best price we could find by $20. Features:
- 1,000-watt engine
- off road speeds up to 17-MPH
- 185-lb. weight capacity
- up to 45 minutes of use per charge
- rear-disc brake
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Wowok Roaring Dinosaur Toy
$14 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Wowok via Amazon offers its Wowok Roaring Dinosaur Toy in several colors (Blue pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "T9RFXPCI" drops the price to $13.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- joints rotate 360°
JCPenney · 5 hrs ago
JCPenney Biggest Jewelry Sale
40% to 60% off + 20% off
free shipping w/ $99
Save on a selection of jewelry for every occasion
JCPenney takes 40% to 60% off Fine & Fashion Jewelry during its Biggest Jewelry Sale of the Season. Plus, get an extra 20% off via coupon code "SHOPNOW3". (The same code cuts an extra 25% off orders of $100 or more.) Shipping starts at $8.95, although orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. (Some items may qualify for free ship-to-store or free same-day pickup.) Deal ends June 6. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts:
- 2 Pairs of Pink & White Cultured Freshwater Pearl Stud Earrings for $10 + pickup ($40 off)
- 1-tcw Diamond Solitaire Ring in 10K White Gold for $1,124.99 + $0 s&h (pictured, $2,124.99 off)
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit
$18 $56
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Black or Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "SHOPNOW3" cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $10. Deal ends June 6. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3.25" x 3.25" x 10.5"
- 2 zipper pouches (mesh and non-mesh), and 2 fold-over pouches
New
JCPenney · 3 hrs ago
Seiko Men's Recraft Stainless Steel Automatic Watch
$117 $275
free shipping
JCPenney offers the Seiko Men's Recraft Stainless Steel Automatic Watch in Stainless Steel / Blue for $137.50. Apply coupon code "SHOPNOW3" to dial that down to $116.87. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Deal ends June 6. Buy Now
Features
- water resistance up to 30 meters
- self-powering automatic movement
- stainless steel strap
- Model: SNKN41
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Nike Men's Dri-Fit T-Shirt
$20 $25
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-Fit T-Shirt in several colors (Light Game Royal Heather pictured) for $19.99. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
