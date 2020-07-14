New
getwellue.com · 1 hr ago
$90 $100
free shipping
It's $10 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at getwellue.com
Features
- specially designed for sports
- tracks and records real-time heart rate in medical accuracy
- up to 24-hours heart rate tracking
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
3 mos ago
Ohi Superfood Bar
free
free shipping
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
Tips
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
TomTop · 1 mo ago
Portable Digital Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$16 $28
free shipping
That's a savings of $12. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Available in Blue or White.
- This item ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
Features
- provides oxygen level and pulse rate measurements
- alarm for abnormal readings
- LED display
- one-key operation
- silicone finger mold
contechealth.com · 1 day ago
Contec Medical Systems Non-Contact Forehead Infrared Thermometer
$22 $37
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AZTG0MJ8WQ0E" to save $15. Buy Now at contechealth.com
Features
- LCD backlight
- alarm function
- memory holds 32 readings
- Model: TP500
Cafago · 1 mo ago
Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$12 $26
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- This item ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
Features
- LED display
- measures blood oxygen saturation levels, pulse rate, and strength
New
getwellue.com · 1 hr ago
Wellue LEPU Smart ECG Watch
$179 $249
free shipping
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at getwellue.com
Tips
- Available in Black.
Features
- 1.3" color touchscreen
- track heart rate, blood pressure, sleep and sports
- IP67 waterproof rating
- up to 7-days run time on single charge
Sign In or Register