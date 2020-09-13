Apply coupon code "DN45" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at getwellue.com
- LCD digital display
- 199 sets of memory
- measures 40-199 pulses per minute
- measures pressure range 30-280mmHg (4-37.3kPa)
- uses 4 AAA alkaline batteries or AC adapter
COVID-19 is a novel disease, one that requires a vast amount of research and study. You can contribute to this monumental task and even save $199 off list by completing a survey (additional surveys appear to be optional) to gain access to 23andMe's Health + Ancestry Service at no cost to you. Shop Now
- Eligibility requires having tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalization due to COVID-19 related symptoms.
- An independent institutional review board (IRB) will oversee the study.
- receive access to 150+ personalized genetic reports online from 23andMe about your ancestry, traits and health
- join the ranks of 7 million+ research participants, generating more than 150 peer-reviewed publications
Apply coupon code "MD1745LC" for a savings of $46. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by MinyueHn via Amazon.
- LCD display
- high-temperature alarm
- 32 unit memory array
- 89.6°F to 109.22°F range
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Cafago
- It ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
- 1-second reading
- LCD digital display
- requires 2 AAA alkaline batteries (not included)
Save 40% off the list price. Buy Now at Cafago
- It ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
- switches between Celsius and Fahrenheit readings
- red light fever indicator
- automatic shut off
- LCD display
- Model: MD1741
Coupon code "CHECKME" drops the price to $100 off list. Buy Now at getwellue.com
- We don't have any high-falutin' medical degrees, but: please don't consider this a replacement for an actual doctor's appointment.
- ECG/EKG, ECG Holter, SpO2 (oxygen saturation), PI (perfusion index), NIBP (Non-Invasive Blood Pressure), body temperature, and pedometer functions
Get a $30 savings on monitoring your heart health. Buy Now at getwellue.com
- We don't have any high-falutin' medical degrees, but: please don't consider this a replacement for an actual doctor's appointment.
- 5-minute noise-free EKG
- reusable electronic pads
- multi-user mode
- ECG reports can be tracked in free iPhone or Android apps
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at getwellue.com
- Available in Black.
- 1.3" color touchscreen
- track heart rate, blood pressure, sleep and sports
- IP67 waterproof rating
- up to 7-days run time on single charge
It's $10 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at getwellue.com
- specially designed for sports
- tracks and records real-time heart rate in medical accuracy
- up to 24-hours heart rate tracking
Sign In or Register